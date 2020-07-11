News Alert
HEAT ADVISORY FORECAST // 100-degree temps across state through the weekend

Bernalillo County fire cadets face ‘burns week’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re getting an up-close look at the final test for Bernalillo County firefighters. This year’s fire academy cadets have gone through 19 weeks of training.

The so-called Burns Week is their final skills test. They create a controlled burn inside a cement building by lighting wood pallets to determine hose handling skills, search and rescue abilities, and to test communication.

“This is our opportunity for these guys to experience the heat and the intensity of the fire and in the fire service, we gotta make sure that we’re not going to freak out,” says Chief of BCFD Joshua Ellis. Officials say the pandemic made this a unique year for training and required some distance learning.

