Bernalillo County explains Bridge Boulevard project delays

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bridge Boulevard near the river is congested pretty much all day, but especially during rush hour. Bernalillo County’s plan to widen the road has been in place since April 2018.

“Traffic is horrendous, horrendous,” says Fred Saavedra.

Drivers say backups are far too common and they’re worried nothing will ever get done to fix it. “One time I found myself waiting like 45 minutes,” says Luis Armindariz.

It’s a problem Brnallio County has been trying to fix for decades. “We’re going to be looking at improving the corridor by widening streets,” says Construction Manager Brian Lopez.

According to the Bridge Redevelopment Project website, phase one of the project should be under construction right now.

“Two bike lanes in each direction, we’re going to be improving pedestrian access by having wider sidewalks, along with improved intersection access,” Lopez says.

While that isn’t the case, the project website outlines design details, costs and even gives a timeline of the four-phase project. County officials say the project is still happening, they just ran into a major setback that put them behind schedule.

“When the project first started were following the rules and guidelines for 2014. Since then, we’ve had to upgrade to 2019 specs to bring the project into compliance,” Lopez says.

Drivers remain skeptical. “We’ve been hearing that for years, so I’ll believe it when I see it,” Saavedra says.

And as the wait continues, they’ve come up with a plan until these changes happen. “I try to avoid Bridge street as much as possible,” Saavedra says.

The county says it is working to fix the Bridge website to reflect the delay, and says it will be on top of updating the site regarding future developments.

The county says construction on the first phase of the project should start in the spring of next year and will take a year and a half to complete.