Bernalillo County expands list of grab and go meal locations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The county is offering more opportunities for children to grab lunch. Bernalillo County is expanding its list of grab-and-go lunch locations; Eight county community centers are now offering the lunches from 10:30 a.m. through 1 p.m. They are available for those under the age of 18.

The eight county community centers are:

  • Los Padillas located at 2117 Los Padillas Rd. SW in Albuquerque
  • Los Vecinos located at 478 1/2 Old Hwy. 6 in Tijeras
  • Mountain View located at 201 Prosperity SE in Albuquerque
  • Paradise Hills located at 5901 Paradise Blvd NW in Albuquerque
  • Raymond G. Sanchez located at 9800 4th St. NW in Albuquerque
  • South Valley Multipurpose Senior Center located at 2008 Larrazolo Rd. SW in Albuquerque
  • Vista Grande located at 15 La Madera Road in Sandia Park
  • Westside located at 1250 Isleta Blvd. SW in Albuquerque

