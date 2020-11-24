Bernalillo County expands list of grab and go meal locations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The county is offering more opportunities for children to grab lunch. Bernalillo County is expanding its list of grab-and-go lunch locations; Eight county community centers are now offering the lunches from 10:30 a.m. through 1 p.m. They are available for those under the age of 18.

The eight county community centers are:

Los Padillas located at 2117 Los Padillas Rd. SW in Albuquerque

Los Vecinos located at 478 1/2 Old Hwy. 6 in Tijeras

Mountain View located at 201 Prosperity SE in Albuquerque

Paradise Hills located at 5901 Paradise Blvd NW in Albuquerque

Raymond G. Sanchez located at 9800 4th St. NW in Albuquerque

South Valley Multipurpose Senior Center located at 2008 Larrazolo Rd. SW in Albuquerque

Vista Grande located at 15 La Madera Road in Sandia Park

Westside located at 1250 Isleta Blvd. SW in Albuquerque

