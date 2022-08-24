ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The number of residents in Albuquerque’s Tiny Home Village is growing as Bernalillo County looks to expand the facility’s footprint. Until now the county leased the land in the International District where the village sits.

Tuesday, commissioners signed off on buying the property as well as a nearby property that will be used for parking for now. The cost of the property is nearly $600,000.

The Tiny Home Village saw a jump in applicants after they relaxed its sobriety rules. The number of residents has gone from just four people in March to twenty as of Tuesday, August 24. The Tiny Home Village is designed to help people living on the streets transition into stable housing.

Last week the county announced it was looking for the first and only social worker who will be embedded into the Village to help those in need. They say a social worker on site is exactly what this community has been missing to be successful.

They’ll implement different programs within the Village, such as Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, and Relapse Prevention. There will be group therapy and one-on-one meetings weekly, even daily check-ins to help build relationships. If you’re interested in applying, visit the online listing.