Bernalillo County establishes public fund for families impacted by COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Bernalillo County is establishing a special account in the Bernalillo County Quality of Life Fund, which will allow residents to contribute to a program that offers families with school-age children experiencing homelessness as a result of COVID-19 an opportunity to receive a temporary hotel housing voucher. Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty discusses details on how this program works.

Families who participate in the program are referred for a Motel Voucher through the APS McKinney-Vento program, establishing a working relationship with the family. Upon receipt of the referral, the Behavioral Health Services Department will review it, and then the placement process will begin. Those chosen for the voucher program will also receive various services, including school-based social workers who will continue to provide case management support to ensure the families maintain and sustain housing. At the same time, students engage in APS’s educational opportunities and assistance in seeking long-term housing, academic support, and case management services for the entire family.

To determine eligibility, people can complete the McKinney Vento Referral Form or contact McKinny Vento at 505-256-8239. To make an online donation, visit the New Mexico Foundation at BernCo Hotel Voucher Program to make a one-time or recurring tax-deductible donation.