ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Clerk is urging New Mexicans to celebrate National Voter Registration Day by registering to vote. The county is hosting an in-person voter information event Tuesday, September 19 at Alvarado Square that runs until 2 p.m.

The county is joining organizations across the country to encourage eligible voters to register to vote. “You can register, if it’s your first time, with a photo ID and proof of Bernalillo County Address. Or if you’ve gotten married and changed your name or if you want to change your voter registration for any reason,” Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover said.