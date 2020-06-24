Bernalillo County enacts fireworks and open burning ban

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two city councilors addressed the controversy over a pair of proposed ordinances they are backing during a news conference Wednesday. Councilors Isaac Benton and Lan Sena are behind the two proposed bills.

The first bill would require businesses within city limits to give full-time employees 80 hours of sick pay through the end of the year. The second bill would give extra pay to essential workers who can’t work from home at businesses with 50 or more employees. For employees that make up to $15 an hour, they would get an extra $30 to $75 depending on hours worked.