Bernalillo County enacts fireworks and open burning ban

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Fourth of July is just over a week away and as the New Mexico prepares to celebrate, things might look a little different this year. The state is currently in a hot, dry spell which lead Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham to sign an executive order urging all New Mexico cities and counties to consider banning the sale of fireworks due to drought conditions and fire danger. Bernalillo County Fire Department‘s Deputy Fire Marshal Division Chief Keith Clark discusses what is and isn’t allowed this Fourth of July.
Related Coverage:
- Gov. signs executive order urging local restrictions on fireworks
- Bernalillo County bans open fires, smoking and fireworks