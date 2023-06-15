ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Felony DWI Court is known as an abstinence-based program that is specifically designed to address individuals who experience alcohol use disorder with a non-adversarial treatment-based approach. The program is designed offer to therapeutic treatments, random drug and alcohol testing, and regular check-ins with the program manager and compliance officer.

Those who are interested in participating will go through a rehabilitative program which is expected to last 18 months to two years and could offer a reduction of subsequent crime by its participants. The program requires therapeutic treatment, biweekly court appearances, random drug and alcohol testing, and regular check-ins with the program manager and compliance officer.

To learn more about the program, visit nmcourts.gov.