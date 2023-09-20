BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office and Cuidad de Gracia are hosting an End of Summer Resource Fair to help connect people to resources like food, shelter, employment, and healthcare.
Families and individuals will be able to meet one-on-one with representatives from a variety of agencies in the Albuquerque area. The organizations can provide guidance and assistance to help people looking for resources from healthcare, food assistance, senior care, veteran services and after-school programs.
Organizations participating in the event:
- NM Reentry Center
- Youth Development Incorporated (YDI)
- Ideal Option
- Paws and Stripes
- New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence
- Crossroads for Women
- ID Food Hub
- Children’s Medical Services
- San Pedro Library
- Keshet Dance Center
- ABQ Adult Learning Center
- ABQ Hope and Recovery
- Army National Guard
- AMIKids
- CNM
- First Nations Community Health
- NM Department of Senior Affairs
- DVR Vocational
- Crime Stoppers
The event will be held on Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Emerson Elementary School, 620 Georgia St. SE. Free hot dogs and hamburgers will be provided to attendees.