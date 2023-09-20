BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office and Cuidad de Gracia are hosting an End of Summer Resource Fair to help connect people to resources like food, shelter, employment, and healthcare.

Families and individuals will be able to meet one-on-one with representatives from a variety of agencies in the Albuquerque area. The organizations can provide guidance and assistance to help people looking for resources from healthcare, food assistance, senior care, veteran services and after-school programs.

Organizations participating in the event:

NM Reentry Center

Youth Development Incorporated (YDI)

Ideal Option

Paws and Stripes

New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence

Crossroads for Women

ID Food Hub

Children’s Medical Services

San Pedro Library

Keshet Dance Center

ABQ Adult Learning Center

ABQ Hope and Recovery

Army National Guard

AMIKids

CNM

First Nations Community Health

NM Department of Senior Affairs

DVR Vocational

Crime Stoppers

The event will be held on Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Emerson Elementary School, 620 Georgia St. SE. Free hot dogs and hamburgers will be provided to attendees.