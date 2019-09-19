Bernalillo County district attorney discusses handling of child victim cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez spoke during the United States Regional Conference on Child Abuse and Neglect and discussed how the state of New Mexico treats young victims of violence.

Torrez spoke to conference members Thursday morning, explaining that members of the justice system must do their part to protect young victims who are forced to re-live traumatic events. He stated that in previous cases Torrez was told that the justice system retraumatizes the victims as they are asked to retell their stories of again.

“We have to do better for victims,” said Torrez.

The announcement was made at the United States Regional Conference on Child Abuse and Neglect at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Thursday, September 19. The conference is hosted by the Child Abuse Prosecution Project which is funded through the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.