ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – No charges will be filed against the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies who shot and killed a mentally ill woman more than three years ago. The Attorney General’s office says after an extensive examination of the case, he’s decided not to prosecute the three deputies involved in Elisha Lucero’s death.

Authorities responded to the family’s South Valley home in July 2019 after the 28-year-old Lucero hit her uncle. After the shooting, the sheriff said ran out of the house with a knife when the deputies opened fire and hit her 21 times. Lucero’s family disputed the claim that she was armed. BCSO did not use body cameras at the time. The family sued Bernalillo County over her death and the county settled for $4M.