Bernalillo County deputies search for missing woman

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies are asking for help finding a woman they believe could be in danger. Bernalillo County deputies say 42-year-old Patricia Tucker was last seen on Thursday wearing a blue zip-up hoodie, yellow shirt and blue jeans in the area of Second Street and Desert Road SW.

Story Continues Below

Deputies say Tucker is five feet, five inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. Deputies say she has underlying health issues and needs daily medication. If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES