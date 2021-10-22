Bernalillo County deputies search for missing woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies are asking for help finding a woman they believe could be in danger. Bernalillo County deputies say 42-year-old Patricia Tucker was last seen on Thursday wearing a blue zip-up hoodie, yellow shirt and blue jeans in the area of Second Street and Desert Road SW.

Deputies say Tucker is five feet, five inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. Deputies say she has underlying health issues and needs daily medication. If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 911.