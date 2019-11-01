Bernalillo County dedicates Blake Road mural project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Bernalillo County is unveiling an art project honoring women in the South Valley.

The mural titled “Her Reflection is Resilience” was part of the recent improvements for a project on Coors and Blake. The public mural is being dedicated to women of color who have been crucial supporters of the South Valley community for generations.

The artists involved say the project hits close to home as it represents seven people.

“I’m really excited to start seeing more pieces of art that represent the women that mean so much to us and know that we love and know that we’re finally representing the people that mean the most to us,” said Alayna Martinez.

The project was funded by the public art program.