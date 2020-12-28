Bernalillo County DA’s Office launches platform to track reported shootings

WATCH: Full interview with Kyle Hartsock, Special Agent in Charge of Special Investigations Bureau at Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office recently launched an internal platform that tracks reported shootings that involve an injury or homicide throughout the city. The dashboard is a centralized place to access data on shooting trends throughout the city as well as providing insight on whether these shootings may be gang-related, the number of suspects, and more.

Special Agent in Charge Kyle Hartsock discusses this platform and the difference it has made in the community. According to the Bernalillo County DA, the dashboard is updated by the Criminal Strategies Unit which was created to bring innovative ideas and modern tools to complex criminal investigations.

The dashboard combines shooting data from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and the Albuquerque Police Department. CSU also investigates cold murder and sexual assault cases using genealogy, open murder cases in the Bernalillo County area, human trafficking and child exploitation, and other types of crime.

