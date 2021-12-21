Bernalillo County DA to announce break in 1997 rape cold case

Albuquerque News

Livestream of news conference at 1:30 p.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office is expected to make an announcement in a news conference this afternoon regarding new developments in a decades-old rape cold case. KRQE News 13 will live stream the news conference here on this page, with coverage beginning around 1:30 p.m.

According to a news release from District Attorney Raúl Torrez’s office, investigators have solved a 1997 rape cold case through the use of forensic genealogy. The release provides minimal details but says the DA’s Office has identified a suspect in the case.

DA Torrez is expected to speak at the news conference Tuesday along with Connie Monahan, executive director of the Albuquerque Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) Collaborative. This is a developing news story. KRQE News 13 will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

