Bernalillo County DA to address 9 cases tried by unlicensed attorney

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -The Bernalillo County District Attorney, and the public defender’s office, are re-addressing cases tried by a prosecutor without a license to practice in New Mexico. A spokesperson for the District Attorney says Brian Jeffries has an expired license in New Mexico and was asked to help try several cases with a special limited license, which they say is routine.

However, an error occurred while processing his paperwork to renew that limited license, as Jeffries also renewed his expired New Mexico license on the same form.

The DA says the state bar rejected the application due to the error, but that Jeffries failed to notify the DA. Jeffries resigned earlier this month. The DA says they’re now working to cure any defective pleadings for nine cases he handled during that time and will re-file cases where necessary.

