Bernalillo County DA loaning tablets, phones for remote court appearances

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County District Attorney is helping witnesses and victims appear for court remotely even if they don’t have the necessary equipment on hand. Instead of requiring someone to show up in court, the DA’s office will deliver that person a sanitized tablet or cell phone. Right now, the office has two iPads and two cell phones in circulation.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss