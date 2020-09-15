Bernalillo County DA loaning tablets, phones for remote court appearances

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Faced with relatively flat attendance and increased costs amid new exhibits at the BioPark, the city is considering a new partnership that could in part attract more visitors to the zoo and other facilities. The possible partnership surrounds BioPark’s ticketing, guest services, and marketing operations which could be taken over by a third-party vendor.

Albuquerque City Council is now weighing a proposal that could give the non-profit New Mexico BioPark Society management over what it calls “BioPark Admissions.” According to city documents, if approved, the Society could oversee all customer service, online ticketing, management of membership programs and marketing of the BioPark facility and its program.