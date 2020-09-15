Bernalillo County DA loaning tablets, phones for remote court appearances

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County District Attorney is helping witnesses and victims appear for court remotely even if they don’t have the necessary equipment on hand. Instead of requiring someone to show up in court, the DA’s office will deliver that person a sanitized tablet or cell phone. Right now, the office has two iPads and two cell phones in circulation.
