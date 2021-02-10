Bernalillo County creates public fund providing hotel vouchers for families in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County has partnered with Albuquerque Public Schools through the McKinney-Vento program to provide hotel vouchers for families who have recently become homeless due to the ongoing pandemic. Bernalillo County Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty discusses the program and how it’s providing assistance.

Bernalillo County reports it is establishing a special account in the Bernalillo County Quality of Life Fund that will allow residents to contribute to a program that offers families with school-age children experiencing homelessness due to COVID-19 an opportunity to receive a temporary hotel housing voucher. The fund strives to support responsible and effective philanthropy to enrich community wellness and social and cultural experiences of county residents.

Funds that are raised support unfunded Bernalillo County initiatives to create amenities, create partnerships for collaborative programming and develop resources that promote healthy living. To make a donation, visit the New Mexico Foundation at Bernalillo County Hotel Voucher Program to make a one-time or recurring tax-deductible donation.

Bernalillo County partners with the APS McKinney-Vento program to support families enrolled in the program who are in need of transitional housing support in the form of a motel voucher. The collaboration makes sure families have a safe place to stay while they work with McKinney-Vento social workers to establish housing stability.

Program participant are referred for a motel voucher through the program that creates a working relationship with the family. The Behavioral Health Services Department reviews the referral and the placement process is then started.

To determine eligibility, individuals can complete the McKinney–Vento Referral Form or contact McKinney Vento at 505-256-8239.