Bernalillo County considers adding millions more to headquarters project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County commissioners are scheduled to decide whether to add millions more in construction to their new headquarters on Tuesday.

The Albuquerque Journal reports commissioners are considering adding $3 million to the project. The money would pay to re-stucco the building at 5th Street and Silver.

In addition, it would create a rooftop deck and add a few more parking spots. If approved, the project’s contract would total nearly $65 million.

The county hopes to move employees in by spring 2021.

