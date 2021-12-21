Bernalillo County community centers offer affordable winter break camps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is rolling out a variety of different winter camps that will keep kids active and learning over the winter break. Bernalillo County community centers will be providing affordable winter break camps for children this holiday season.

At just $12 per day, the camps run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Dec. 20 through Dec. 22 and Dec. 27 through Dec. 30. Children in grades K through 8th will get the opportunity to participate in fun activities and also go on field trips to locations such as Explora.

Call to confirm program availability:

Registration is not needed to attend. However, participants are asked to bring masks to wear inside facilities.

