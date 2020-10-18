Bernalillo County Commissioners vote to discontinue concerts at popular Tijeras rodeo

TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a popular East Mountains rodeo that has been the source of a lot of problems for neighbors, ranging from noise complaints to trash. This week, the Bernalillo County Commission finally made a decision that would end the most popular attraction.

What started as a family rodeo more than 20-years ago at the Bar Diamond S Rodeo grounds in Tijeras, has turned into a concert venue in recent years. Leaving some people living nearby unable to deal with the noise and extra traffic.

“The peace of our homes is really being destroyed. I’m not just talking about outside, it comes into our homes. The noise and the vibrations,” Greg Smith said back in April 2019.

Over the last year and a half, the neighbors have been trying to get the rodeo owners to stop holding concerts. During a Bernalillo County Commission meeting this week, an attorney for the rodeo owners insisted there was no issue with the music.

“This has been going on for years and years and years. Never, ever, was a noise complaint lodged about activities in the past,” said Charles Lakins.

However, nearby residents were quick to show their picture proof of the mess and traffic the rodeo has caused. “None of us like the trash or the human feces left on our properties as people trespass,” said Tamnie Robinson.

After both sides got their chance to speak, County Commissioner Lonnie Talbert tried to get the voting process started, only to get interrupted by Lakins. Eventually, the commission voted to keep the rodeo, but not the concerts.

“We got to move things to Saturday. We got to make sure there are no alcohol sales occurring. I don’t think we can police people bringing in alcohol, and I don’t think we can have concerts,” said Talbert.

This isn’t the first time the owners of the rodeo have been denied their concerts by the county. Their request for a special permit to allow them was denied last October.