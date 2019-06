ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Commissioners are expected to vote on a paid sick leave proposal next week. The ordinance would require employers in unincorporated areas of the county with at least two workers to offer the benefit.

County commissioners are expected to make a move on the proposal Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis has introduced a paid sick leave ordinance that has yet to see a committee.