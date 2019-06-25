Bernalillo County Commissioners expected to vote on proposals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Commissioners are expected to vote on several key proposals Tuesday night.

The first is the paid sick leave ordinance which would require employers in unincorporated areas of the county, with at least two workers, to offer the benefit.

Workers would get one-hour of paid sick leave fore every 30 hours worked. It would be limited to a total of 56 hours. The second is a single-use plastics ban that would cover unincorporated areas outside the city.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 4 p.m.