Bernalillo County Commissioners delay vote on popular Tijeras rodeo

TIJERAS, NM (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Commissioners are giving the owners of a popular rodeo in Tijeras more time to prepare their appeal for a special use permit. This comes after neighbors have complained about the event.

County commissioners voted 4 to 1 in favor of deferring the case until their zoning meeting in February after the owners of Bar Diamond S’ attorney said they needed more time.

“I haven’t had the time to look at it, and I need the time really, to fairly represent my client and duty owed to them and to the commission to actually be able to review everything, distill everything, and condense it down to a coherent 10-minute presentation,” said the attorney.

Back in April, KRQE News 13 reported neighbors from the Tijeras community were frustrated with the rodeo. They said over the years, the event has gotten out of hand and has become more like a crazy concert.

They said it’s caused a lot of noise, litter and unacceptable behavior due to alcohol. One neighbor who attended Tuesday’s meeting was disappointed the county commissioners decided to delay a vote.

“Well, it doesn’t make us feel good, because the concerts shouldn’t be happening to begin with,” said Greg Smith. “This should’ve been taken care of in the zoning office because it’s against county ordinance.”

The owners of the rodeo had their initial request of a special use permit denied back in October to allow live concerts along with their rodeo.

The hearing for their appeal of a special use permit is set for February 11.