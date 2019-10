ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and Bernalillo County Fire Department could soon have a new training academy.

At a meeting on Tuesday night, County Commissioners contemplated buying a property near Osuna and Jefferson that would allow them to consolidates the training academies into one facility. The county says having the agencies in one place would cut costs in the long run.

It could also house the BCSO metro air support helicopter.