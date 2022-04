ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County commissioners have approved a $374,000,000 budget for the coming fiscal year. That’s a 6.3% increase compared to last year with public safety the largest expense for the county.

Other large chunks of the budget include the Metropolitan Detention Center and behavioral health. The budget also calls for creating 21 new full-time jobs.

To read the full budget click here.