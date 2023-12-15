BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Some buildings in Bernalillo County will be getting upgrades to become more energy efficient.

Bernalillo County Commissioners signed off on a contract that will consist of $14,295,893 million in improvements including 102kW of solar, upgrading 6,000 lights to LED, high efficiency low voltage transformer upgrades, air handler refurbishment, wi-fi thermostats, building envelope sealing, 1.8M gallons/year water conservation efforts, and upgrades to boiler and hot water loops.

After evaluating the proposed facilities, a list was developed of the preferred sites to include in the Phase II scope and included the Bernalillo County District Courthouse, Los Padillas Community Center, Los Vecinos Community Center, CARES Campus, Paradise Hills Community Center, Public Safety Building, Public Works Campus, Wellesley Facility, Westside Community Center and the Youth Services Center.

“This work is part of the County’s efforts to improve energy efficiency, reduce the use of fossil fuels and extend the operational life of buildings,” said Commissioner Eric Olivas. “We anticipate over $600,000 dollars in federal and local energy efficiency rebates when the projects are complete and annual energy cost savings thereafter. We are moving aggressively to save energy and reduce carbon emissions.”