Bernalillo County commissioner seeks to ensure guidelines for UNMH triage center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A Bernalillo County commissioner wants to set new rules for the University of New Mexico Hospital in their work to create more behavioral health services.

The commission last year approved $30 million for a crisis triage center in collaboration with UNM. Now, Commissioner Maggie Hart Stebbins wants to ensure new guidelines for the university which includes that the county needs to be involved in planning discussions and that UNM needs to identify the specific services university hospital staff will carry out.

“Last year, we made a commitment to university hospital that they would be our partner, but as we’ve looked at that agreement, we understand that there needs to be more specificity about what we expect from university hospital in exchange for funding,” said Commissioner Hart Stebbins.

The issue was originally set to be brought up at this week’s commission meeting, but Stebbins says it will be deferred to a later date. It’s still unclear when and where this triage center will be in operation.