Bernalillo County commissioner proposes another resolution to BCSO camera debate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE)- A Bernalillo County commissioner is looking to resolve the ongoing camera debate.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Commissioner Debbie O’Malley plans to introduce a resolution to double the amount of funding as well as come up with a plan to get lapel cameras. Last year, the county set aside $500,000 to increase the number of dash cams in deputy patrol units.

However, earlier this month, Sheriff Manny Gonzales says he only wants camera upgrades in existing units. The Journal reports that O’Malley stated that though the county commission can allocate funds, it cannot force the sheriff, who is independently elected, to change policies.

If passed, the $1 million would be a start for the program, but would not be enough funds to maintain a record management system and additional money would need to be budgeted.