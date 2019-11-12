Bernalillo County Commission to discuss capital outlay priorities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County commissioners could finalize their wish list ahead of the 2020 legislative session. They’ll discuss a resolution asking for $62 million for more than 50 different capital projects.

The projects include $5 million for a shared public safety training facility for the sheriff’s office and fire department. The resolution also calls for $2 million for improvements to the Youth Services Center near Second Street and Griegos Road.

The meeting is Tuesday night at 5 p.m.

