ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As Bernalillo County officials look to move into their new building, commissioners are considering naming their chambers after Ken Sanchez.

Sanchez, a longtime Albuquerque city councilor, served as a county commissioner from 1995 to 2002.

The county is planning to move to Alvarado Square off Fifth and Gold next year. The commission will consider the proposal at their Feb. 25 meeting.