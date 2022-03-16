ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The new Bernalillo County Commission Chambers saw its first in person meeting Tuesday night.
Among the items moving forward at the meeting were upgrades to a couple of South Valley thoroughfares. One puts $3.5 million in COVID relief funds towards a makeover at Rio Bravo and Second Street. The other approves an agreement for reconstructing Bridge Blvd just east of Goff.