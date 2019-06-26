Bernalillo County Commission defers paid sick leave proposal vote

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Bernalillo County Commissioners have decided to hold off, once again, on a paid sick leave proposal.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the commission decided Tuesday that the public should have more time to view the newly amended version of the proposal. Edits include terminology from “sick leave” to “paid time off” and taking out another provision, allowing anyone to file a lawsuit if a business violated the ordinance.

The proposal would require employers to provide all workers, which includes part-time and temporary employees, at least one hour of paid leave for every 30 worked hours. The maximum would be 56 hours.

The Journal states that although the county includes Albuquerque, the ordinance would only apply to Bernalillo County’s unincorporated areas such as the East Mountains and the South Valley.

Commissioners could vote on the issue in August.