ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s something the city and the county have discussed in the past: consolidating the Albuquerque City and Bernalillo County governments. Tuesday night, the Bernalillo County Commission took up that conversation again.

County Commissioner Eric Olivas asked the questions: is it efficient to have two departments competing for resources while covering the same constituents? And, is the system fair to everyone? The idea sparked lively debate in the commission meeting.

“My intent here is to bring this up to start that conversation about what this could look like. What should this look like if it was to move forward?” Olivas asked. The question on the table: what if the City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County consolidated their government services.

“The five of us, the five commissioners up here, online, we represent all of the residents of Bernalillo County. Not just the residents of our unincorporated portions,” Olivas says. More than 560,000 people live in Albuquerque; around 113,000 live in unincorporated areas of the county; about a fifth of the city’s population. “We represent that 562,000 as well as the 113,000 that nine members of council do not represent those 113,” Olivas said.

He’s worried people living in the city aren’t getting the same level of services people in the county are getting. “These are residents of the city of Albuquerque, are paying county taxes but in some cases, they may not be receiving the same level of services as our more satisfied constituents in unincorporated areas…We have to ask ourselves the question: is this fair? And is it efficient? Is it efficient to have two parks departments with two different policies? Competing for resources, competing for labor. Is it efficient to have two police departments again, competing for labor?” Olivas said.

Commissioner Walt Benson spoke out against this change: “We’ve got five commissioners. There’s not one person who can veto the will of the five. So, we’ve got an equal representation of democracy…They’re saying no, let’s keep our strong mayor form of government and just consolidate it, to give a strong mayor, even more authority,” Benson said, “I don’t think that’s a good move.”

“I live in the county, outside of the City of Albuquerque. And I see the benefits of it. The residents that live outside of the city are the minority voice, and please don’t ignore the minority,” said Benson.

Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen weighed in as well, saying consolidation is a bad idea—at least right now. “Always having more officers, more deputies, or more law enforcement personnel is great but combining two agencies right now during a crime crisis I’m not for.”

“You’ll be sucked in to the city for the amount for calls for service. When you start doing that with the low people power that we have, you pull away from proactive policing,” Allen said.

“There’s too many different issues going on with both agencies and we’re both battling to get more people within each agency. I just don’t think it’s a good idea right now but it’s always something good to have open for conversation,” said Allen.

Commissioner Olivas said this may be up for discussion at Wednesday night’s City Council Meeting. City Councilors were already set to discuss a proposal to do away with the so-called ‘strong mayor’ system and adopt a city manager model, more like the County’s.

Commissioner Olivas said this is just an early discussion and the intent is to figure out how this consolidation would work; then, present that model to voters.