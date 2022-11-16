ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As cold weather sets in around the Albuquerque metro, the Bernalillo County Commission has approved over $1 million for winter housing for those in need. The funds will go towards the city’s “winter wellness” hotels.

Bernalillo County and the City of Albuquerque offer wellness hotels as a way to provide housing to those experiencing homelessness. Over the last few years, several of these wellness hotel locations have given shelter to locals.

At a County Commission meeting on Tuesday, Bernalillo County commissioners approved $1,042,900 in funding for the short-term winter wellness solution. The approved funds are a one-time measure.

The money comes from the Behavioral Health Initiative Tax. That’s a tax passed by voters in order to create a better system of behavioral healthcare in the county.

“This type of program is why the Behavioral Health Tax exists,” Behavioral Health Initiatives Senior Manager, Pam Acosta, said in a press release. It “is a prime example of helping Bernalillo County residents.”

In addition to approving funding for the winter wellness hotel, county commissioners approved more than $600,000 for the Westside Emergency Housing Center. Both funding measures were approved on a five-to-none vote.