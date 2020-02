ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - According to the National Council on Aging, senior citizens who participate in their local senior center have higher levels of health, social interaction, and life satisfaction. Local residents can participate in daily and weekly activities at five different senior centers strategically spread out across the county.

Each location aims to serve as a gateway to the county's aging population by connecting them with vital community services that can help them stay healthy and independent. Sites are open to seniors ages 50 and older and are generally open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch reservations are required by noon the day prior to meal attendance. Those 60 and older are eligible to receive free meals and those under get reduced pricing.