ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Commission has approved $7.3M to be used in projects for water and sewer infrastructure.
The two projects are:
- La Cueva Watershed – $5M will be used to study, design, and construct improvements to the Upper La Cueva Watershed. The study will look at improvements in the watershed including modeling to better understand flow conditions. The goal for those improvements would be used to manage stormwater runoff and reduce flooding.
- Metropolitan Detention Center Lagoon Decommission and Sewer Connectivity: $2.3M was allocated to decommission the lagoon wastewater treatment system at MDC. The detention center will then be connected to the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority sewer system. That new system will be connected to the existing sewer line system at Atrisco Vista Blvd. and I-40.