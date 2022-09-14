ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County commissioners have approved $4.4M for the city’s new sobering center but it didn’t happen without some controversy.

The center will be located at the new Gateway Center which will become the city’s new 24/7 homeless shelter. The city says the sobering center will provide a place for people to get sober under medical supervision.

Some commissioners begrudgingly supported giving the city some county money. “And then I read articles in the newspaper again, about the mayor’s office creating new 100 thousand dollar positions. I don’t know what the titles mean or what they do. Where’s that money coming from? And that’s my question and you should be asking the same questions. I understand that you come here to ask for money for these initiatives. and here’s the thing, they’re important and it’s what’s right so that’s why I’m going to support it,” said Commissioner Walt Benson.

Commissioner Charlene Psykoty voted against the initiative. The city estimates it will cost $8.7M to build and operate the sobering center. It is scheduled to open sometime next summer.