Bernalillo County commission approves $1M for body cameras

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a legislature passed a bill requiring all New Mexico law enforcement to wear body cameras, Bernalillo County wasted no time getting the money together. Tuesday night, county commissioners unanimously approved $1 million for cameras and related services for the sheriff’s department, then $500,000 each year after that.

Sheriff Manny Gonzales has long resisted equipping his deputies with cameras making Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office the only major law enforcement department in the without them. Once the governor signs the bill into law, all agencies win the state will be required to have cameras within 90 days.