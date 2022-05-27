ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Clerk’s Office is again processing passport applications by appointment only starting Tuesday, May 31. That follows a long hiatus caused by the pandemic and a move to the county’s new headquarters at Alvarado Square.
Story continues below
- Crime: APD: 2 in custody after standoff at northwest Albuquerque gas station
- Albuquerque: Lawsuit alleges CYFD cover-up over 4-year-old’s death
- KRQE Investigates: “Take down, take down:” An inside look at catching shoplifters
- New Mexico: Socorro animal shelter looking for info after dog left outside of facility
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 26 de Mayo 2022
Anyone who needs an appointment is asked to complete an application ahead of their appointment at the clerk’s office.