Bernalillo County clerk to start issuing marriage licenses again

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County clerk will soon start issuing marriage licenses again.

To obtain a marriage license it will be by appointment only starting on April 27. Walk-ins will not be allowed and there will still be social distancing requirements. Only the two applicants will be allowed in and at least one must be from New Mexico.

Applicants must bring documentation to the appointment which includes a current government issued picture ID, social security card, birth certificate and or a passport. There is also a $25 fee that is payable by cash or credit car.

To schedule an appointment call (505) 468-1290. Review the marriage license requirements at https://www.bernco.gov/clerk/marriage-licenses.aspx.

