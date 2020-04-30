Bernalillo County clerk encourages residents to request absentee ballots

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2020 primary election is moving forward in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis and there will be in-person early and Election Day voting. However, Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover, the secretary of state, and all New Mexico county clerks are urging voters to request an absentee ballot and vote from home.

KRQE News 13 anchor David Romero spoke with Clerk Linda Stover about why they want the public to vote from home and how it’s all going to work. Stover explains that despite the pandemic, the county is moving forward with the election as they would during any other election.

To request an absentee ballot, voters can visit the New Mexico Secretary of State’s website to fill out an absentee ballot application, you can also download the application and mail it to Bernalillo County. To request an absentee ballot over the phone, call (505) 243-VOTE (8683), option 2 and the application will be mailed to you.

You can also call (505) 243-VOTE (8683) if you need assistance regarding absentee voting in Bernalillo County. Stover says that everyone who has not already requested an absentee ballot application will receive one from the secretary of state in the mail.

“All 33 county clerks in the state have been trying to get ahead of the game and get as many of those requests as possible,” said Stover. “Bernalillo County’s rocking it, we’ve got 24,815 requests for absentee ballots so thank you Bernalillo County, you’re doing your job.”

Stover reminds residents that this election is a closed primary, meaning that only registered Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians can vote. If you want to vote in this election, you need to change or update your voter registration before May 5.

The primary election is June 2, 2020.

For additional information on the primary election, including key dates for the 2020 primary election, and details on absentee voting, visit Bernalillo County’s website.