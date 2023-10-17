BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Bernalillo County is trying to find out how to spend money from an opioid settlement. On Monday night, Albuquerque City Council approved legislation related to using the funds.

On October 10, the Bernalillo County Commission also approved a “minor resolution” supported by Chairwoman Barbara Baca and Commissioner Eric Olivas.

“These settlement funds are in no way sufficient to address the full spectrum of needs for our community,” said Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn. “However, it is a unique and potentially transformational opportunity for targeted spending to address some of these needs in the City and the County.”

Ultimately, officials want to use the funds to combat the misuse of opioids and how it’s affected locals.

“This funding gives the City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County an opportunity to coordinate services for our most vulnerable citizens. We can accomplish a lot more for our community by working together than we can separately. We thank the Bernalillo County Commissioners for partnering with us and we hope this will be the start of an ongoing partnership to heal addiction in our community,” said Councilor Renée Grout.

R-23-174 makes it so that the City and county work together to use the funds and solve the drug problem. Authorities also want to include planning help and input from the State of New Mexico, Tribal officials, providers, communities, and businesses.

“Pharmaceutical companies have caused damage, death, and suffering that have impacted thousands of New Mexican families and will have negative impacts for generations to come. This one-time funding can build the system of care our families, businesses and communities have been literally dying for,” stated Commissioner Adriann Barboa.

Click here to see the full release from City Council. A link can be found on that site to download the resolution as well.