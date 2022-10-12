ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret that New Mexico has been dealing with a drug problem, and a lot of that is centered around fentanyl.

Over 150 people die daily from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. “What we are hearing from so many folks is people don’t know enough. And people don’t know that fentanyl is out there and impacting so much, and one pill can kill,” said Adriann Barboa, county commission chair with Bernalillo County.

Now Bernalillo County is addressing the issue by hosting a fentanyl awareness summit, a community conversation addressing what can be done to turn things around. On Oct. 13, Bernalillo County and the City of Albuquerque will be hosting a fentanyl summit as an introduction to an extensive fentanyl awareness campaign to fully educate the community. This summit will be held at the Albuquerque Convention Center, with free parking from 10 a.m -5 p.m. For more information regarding this summit or other information, visit their website at keepnmalive.org.