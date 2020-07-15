Bernalillo County Capital Improvement Program provides county-wide information, bond questions to the public

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County has a continuous, six-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) that provides a link between the needs and visions of the public and the county’s capital expenditure budgets. Chief of staff to the Bernalillo County manager, Clay Campbell discusses the Capital Improvement Program.

The Capital Improvement Program will provide county-wide information in early summer 2020 and will inform the public about the 2020-2026 Capital Improvement Plan and the 2020 General Obligation Bond questions that will be on the November 2020 ballot. For more information on the Capital Improvement Program, visit BernCo.gov.