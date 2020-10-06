Bernalillo County calls for volunteers to join Sheriff’s Office Advisory Board

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is calling for volunteers to join its new civilian panel, aimed at making the Sheriff’s Department more transparent. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Advisory and Review Board was created last month. It will review department policies, practices, and procedures and make recommendations. Nine people will be selected for four-year terms by the end of the month.

Bernalillo County says for more information, you can contact Julie Anne Baca at 505-468-7083 or by email at jubaca@bernco.gov.

