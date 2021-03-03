Bernalillo County business personal property, livestock, and mobile home reporting forms due at the end of March

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Each year, business personal property, livestock, and manufactured homeowners must complete a report regarding their property to the assessor’s office. The information to report is equipment used for businesses, current mobile home information, or individual livestock associated with the boundaries of Bernalillo County.

Bernalillo County Deputy Assessor Bobby Espinosa discusses what could happen if people don’t submit their reports on time. While the original deadline for complete the reports was Feb. 28, 2021, there is now an extension to submit reports by March 31, 2021.

In order to avoid monetary penalties and a possible audit, property owners must submit their reports on time. According to the county, all livestock located in Bernalillo County must be valued for property taxation purposes.

Story continues below

The Assessor’s Office requires the information in order to properly value the livestock for the current tax year and update records. Additionally, manufactured homes must be registered with the assessor for property tax purposes. The assessor requires a copy of the manufactured home motor vehicle registration or title and the manufactured home property address or location.

The deadline for reporting forms is March 31, 2021. Reports can be submitted online using the e-file system on the Bernalillo County Assessor’s Business Personal Property webpage.

Other reporting forms including the business personal property reporting form, the livestock reporting form, and the manufactured home reporting form can be found on the assessor’s webpage and can be emailed or mailed in.

The Assessor’s Office walk-up window is open and is located on the north side of the building at 501 Tijeras Ave NW in Albuquerque. Window service is available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For additional information call the Bernalillo County Assessor’s Office at 505-222-3700 or visit bernco.gov/assessor.