ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is relaunching its county-wide e-newsletter called “Bernco at a Glance“. This weekly e-newsletter includes news and information on activities, programs and services in Bernalillo County.

The e-newsletter publishes most Wednesdays and is often the first place residents hear the latest news coming out of Bernalillo County. Did you hear about the premium pay for eligible employees grant? How about BernCo’s upcoming virtual job fair? News about the groundbreaking at the Youth Soccer Fields at Mesa del Sol? Announcements for all of these went out last week in BernCo At A Glance.

You can also find job openings, photos, videos, fun events, pets available for adoption and more. If you would like to sign up for the newsletter visit Bernco.gov.