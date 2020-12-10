Bernalillo County brings awareness to suicide prevention in new docuseries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health Services is partnering with Bernalillo County Fire Rescue to create a three-part mini-series on suicide prevention. Director of Bernalillo County Behavioral Health Services Margarita Chavez-Sanchez discusses how this docuseries is giving hope to those who feel alone.

Chavez-Sanchez said the series is meant to bring awareness to behavioral health and public safety. She says most think of public safety as law enforcement only working with the behavioral health population but it is more than that. Chavez-Sanchez said first responders are also supported through the mini-series. She says the goal of the mini-series is to make services and resources easy and accessible for anyone suffering from a behavioral health crisis.

A crisis line is available in the state at New Mexico Crisis & Access Line: 1-855-NMCRISIS (662-7474). For more information on resources, visit bernco.gov/BHresources.

