BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County broke ground on a new fire station on Wednesday, September 6. Fire Station 37 will be built at the corner of Atrisco Vista and Central Avenue.

The Bernalillo County Fire Department is hoping this new station will help cut down response times in the west-central part of the county. Station 37 will be the first new fire station that Bernalillo County has established in over 25 years.