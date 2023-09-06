BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County broke ground on a new fire station on Wednesday, September 6. Fire Station 37 will be built at the corner of Atrisco Vista and Central Avenue.
The Bernalillo County Fire Department is hoping this new station will help cut down response times in the west-central part of the county. Station 37 will be the first new fire station that Bernalillo County has established in over 25 years.
“We’re probably five years behind in building something like this out in this area due to all the large industrial stuff that has been added, such as Amazon, Shamrock Foods, and others that are out here. So this will really compliment the work that they’re doing out here and provide a safer environment in the event that they are in need at any time.”Chief Greg Perez